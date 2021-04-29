21st WMD-CST passes training proficiency evaluation

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, right, decontamination team member, seals an evidence bag while Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, waits to give him a camera during an Army North mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Bethany Beach Training Site, Bethany Beach, Del., April 29, 2021. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

