Hanscom observes National Arbor Day

Michael Watkin, right, and Michael Lynch, members of the 66th Civil Engineering Division, plant two peer trees along the walkway west of Memorial Park at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 29. Base officials held a proclamation signing and tree planting ceremony in recognition of National Arbor Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US