    Hanscom observes National Arbor Day

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Michael Watkin, right, and Michael Lynch, members of the 66th Civil Engineering Division, plant two peer trees along the walkway west of Memorial Park at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 29. Base officials held a proclamation signing and tree planting ceremony in recognition of National Arbor Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:58
    This work, Hanscom observes National Arbor Day [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

