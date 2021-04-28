Col. Katrina Stephens, 66th Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Bill Hebb, 66 ABG command chief, present a Large Team of the Quarter award to the 66th Comptroller Squadron Financial Operations Flight during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 29. The 66 CPTS Financial Management Accounting Flight was named the 66 ABG Small Team of the quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:58 Photo ID: 6628416 VIRIN: 210428-F-GK203-267 Resolution: 739x591 Size: 273.48 KB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 66th Air Base Group names first quarter winners [Image 4 of 4], by Linda LaBonte Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.