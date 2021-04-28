Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    66th Air Base Group names first quarter winners [Image 1 of 4]

    66th Air Base Group names first quarter winners

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Linda LaBonte Britt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Katrina Stephens, 66th Air Base Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Bill Hebb, 66 ABG command chief, present a Large Team of the Quarter award to the 66th Comptroller Squadron Financial Operations Flight during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 29. The 66 CPTS Financial Management Accounting Flight was named the 66 ABG Small Team of the quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:58
    Photo ID: 6628416
    VIRIN: 210428-F-GK203-267
    Resolution: 739x591
    Size: 273.48 KB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th Air Base Group names first quarter winners [Image 4 of 4], by Linda LaBonte Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    66th Air Base Group names first quarter winners
    Hanscom observes National Arbor Day
    Hanscom observes National Arbor Day
    Digital welcomes new division leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom AFB
    quarterly awards ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT