Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, signs a proclamation in recognition of National Arbor Day at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 29, while Command Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb looks on. Arbor Day is an annual observance that promotes tree planting and care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 14:58
|Photo ID:
|6628417
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-JW594-1010
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanscom observes National Arbor Day [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
