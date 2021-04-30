Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Louis Duncan, center, became the new senior materiel leader of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Airspace Mission Planning Division, taking over from Col. Jason Avram during a change of leadership ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 30. Steven Wert, program executive officer Digital (left), presided over the event, as well as Avram’s retirement ceremony the same day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digital welcomes new division leader [Image 4 of 4], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom AFB
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    Airspace Mission Planning Division
    change of leadership ceremony

