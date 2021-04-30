Digital welcomes new division leader

Col. Louis Duncan, center, became the new senior materiel leader of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Airspace Mission Planning Division, taking over from Col. Jason Avram during a change of leadership ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 30. Steven Wert, program executive officer Digital (left), presided over the event, as well as Avram’s retirement ceremony the same day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

