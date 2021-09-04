Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 9, 2021) - Abdul Qazizada, a physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Clinic, checks range of motion on a patient’s foot. Qazizada, a native of Kabul, Afghanistan, holds a doctor of medicine degree from Kabul University. “As a provider, it is important to keep our Navy heroes and front line sailors safe and healthy.” Public Service Recognition Week, May 2 - 8, honors the men and women who serve our nation as civilian employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #PSRW #FacesofNHJax
