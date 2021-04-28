JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 28, 2021) - Cynthia May, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Urology Clinic, speaks with a patient. May, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “As a patient point of contact, I make sure everyone is on track with care.” Public Service Recognition Week, May 2 - 8, honors the men and women who serve our nation as civilian employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #PSRW #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6628411
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-QA097-010
|Resolution:
|3561x3048
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS
