    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 28, 2021) - Cynthia May, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Urology Clinic, speaks with a patient. May, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “As a patient point of contact, I make sure everyone is on track with care.” Public Service Recognition Week, May 2 - 8, honors the men and women who serve our nation as civilian employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021
    Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    #PSRW
    #FacesofNHJax

