JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 28, 2021) - Cynthia May, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Urology Clinic, speaks with a patient. May, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “As a patient point of contact, I make sure everyone is on track with care.” Public Service Recognition Week, May 2 - 8, honors the men and women who serve our nation as civilian employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 15:05 Photo ID: 6628411 VIRIN: 210428-N-QA097-010 Resolution: 3561x3048 Size: 1.03 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.