JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 28, 2021) - Alicia Faulk, lead case manager at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, updates data. A native of Clementon, New Jersey, Faulk says, “Our team helps patients navigate the health care system.” Public Service Recognition Week, May 2 - 8, honors the men and women who serve our nation as civilian employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) #PSRW #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6628412
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-QA097-011
|Resolution:
|3832x2752
|Size:
|955.29 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
