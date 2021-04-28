JBAB Ground Breaking for Education

(Left) Mr. Greg White, chief executive of the LEARN network, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Air Force District of Washington commander, share a laugh at the LEARN ground breaking ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., April 29, 2021. LEARN D.C. is a new public charter school located on JBAB and open to all D.C. children in Fall 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook)

