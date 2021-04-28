Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB Ground Breaking for Education

    JBAB Ground Breaking for Education

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING AFB, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike “Goose” Zuhlsdorf, 11th Wing commander, speaks at the LEARN ground breaking ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., April 29, 2021. LEARN D.C. is a new public charter school located on JBAB and open to all D.C. children in Fall 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    This work, JBAB Ground Breaking for Education, by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    school
    DC
    JBAB
    Joint Base Anacostia Bolling
    Learn ground breaking ceremony

