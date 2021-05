JBAB Ground Breaking for Education

(Left) Ms. Maya Cadogan, LEARN DC governing board chair, and Dr. Jill Gaitens, LEARN DC executive director, provide comments during the LEARN ground breaking ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., April 29, 2021. LEARN D.C. is a new public charter school located on JBAB and open to all D.C. children in Fall 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook)

