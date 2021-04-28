(Left) U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Air Force District of Washington commander, speaks with Col. Mike “Goose” Zuhlsdorf, 11th Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan LeBlanc, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, during the LEARN ground breaking ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., April 29, 2021. LEARN D.C. is a new public charter school located on JBAB and open to all D.C. children in Fall 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 05:00 Photo ID: 6628002 VIRIN: 210429-F-ZU607-001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.55 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING AFB, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB Ground Breaking for Education [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.