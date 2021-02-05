U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Banks, left, commander, 129th Combat Training Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, presents a squadron patch to Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, during Williams tour of the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 2, 2021. During his visit, Williams received a mission brief, shared his vision with Airmen while touring squadrons throughout the wing, shared lunch with a group of Airmen and conducted an enlisted town hall meeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 18:08 Photo ID: 6627187 VIRIN: 210502-Z-XU318-1016 Resolution: 2806x3508 Size: 6.21 MB Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo of Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visiting the 116th Air Control Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.