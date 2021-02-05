Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visiting the 116th Air Control Wing [Image 1 of 9]

    Photo of Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visiting the 116th Air Control Wing

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Lynda Washington, state command chief, Georgia Air National Guard, during a tour of the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 2, 2021. During his visit, Williams received a mission brief, shared his vision with Airmen while touring squadrons throughout the wing, shared lunch with a group of Airmen and conducted an enlisted town hall meeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 18:08
    Photo ID: 6627181
    VIRIN: 210502-Z-XU318-1001
    Resolution: 5172x3448
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visiting the 116th Air Control Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Air Guard
    Air Force
    air power
    Fly fight win
    13th Command Chief Air National Guard

