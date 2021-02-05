U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with a group of Airmen from the 116th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, during a tour of the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 2, 2021. During his visit, Williams received a mission brief, shared his vision with Airmen while touring squadrons throughout the wing, shared lunch with a group of Airmen and conducted an enlisted town hall meeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 18:08
|Photo ID:
|6627185
|VIRIN:
|210502-Z-XU318-1014
|Resolution:
|4820x3207
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visiting the 116th Air Control Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
