Photo of Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visiting the 116th Air Control Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with a group of Airmen from the 129th Combat Training Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, during a tour of the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 2, 2021. During his visit, Williams received a mission brief, shared his vision with Airmen while touring squadrons throughout the wing, shared lunch with a group of Airmen and conducted an enlisted town hall meeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece)

