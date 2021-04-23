Members from the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo after an Arbor Day celebration at the Bateman Library at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2021. According to the 633rd CES, maintaining a variety of trees benefits JBLE by reducing water runoff, improving the quality of the air and regulating temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 14:36
|Photo ID:
|6626952
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-KU549-1002
|Resolution:
|4088x2920
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Honors Arbor Day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT