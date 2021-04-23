Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBLE Honors Arbor Day [Image 2 of 4]

    JBLE Honors Arbor Day

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chris Fabella, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, and Alicia Garcia, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron installation management flight-environmental element natural resources program manager, water a freshly planed tree at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2021. Despite hardships faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the environmental team was still manages urban forest areas on base and preserves rare trees that call JBLE home. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Zoie Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 14:36
    Photo ID: 6626950
    VIRIN: 210423-F-KU549-1003
    Resolution: 3011x2151
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Honors Arbor Day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE Honors Arbor Day
    JBLE Honors Arbor Day
    JBLE Honors Arbor Day
    JBLE Honors Arbor Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBLE Honors Arbor Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Environmental
    Arbor Day
    Tree City USA
    633rd CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT