JBLE Honors Arbor Day

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chris Fabella, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, and Alicia Garcia, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron installation management flight-environmental element natural resources program manager, water a freshly planed tree at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 23, 2021. Despite hardships faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the environmental team was still manages urban forest areas on base and preserves rare trees that call JBLE home. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Zoie Cox)

Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US