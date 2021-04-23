Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE Honors Arbor Day

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis leadership plants a tree in honor of Arbor Day in front of the Bateman Library at JBLE, Virginia, April 23, 2021. The ceremony not only recognized the tremendous positive effects tress have on the environment but also marked JBLE having 21 years of Tree City USA status, a title given to communities who meet standards established by the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters. (Courtesy photo by Alicia Garcia)

    TAGS

    Environmental
    Arbor Day
    Tree City USA
    633rd CES

