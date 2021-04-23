JBLE Honors Arbor Day

Joint Base Langley-Eustis leadership plants a tree in honor of Arbor Day in front of the Bateman Library at JBLE, Virginia, April 23, 2021. The ceremony not only recognized the tremendous positive effects tress have on the environment but also marked JBLE having 21 years of Tree City USA status, a title given to communities who meet standards established by the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters. (Courtesy photo by Alicia Garcia)

