Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, commanding general, 76th Operational Response Command looks up at a visual display during a Commander's Update Brief (CUB), May 2, at Exercise Vibrant Response 21, currently taking place at Camp Williams, Utah. The one-week staff exercise hosted by U.S. Army North is used to assess units ability to respond to national natural disasters and manmade threats to the nation. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 00:17 Photo ID: 6626507 VIRIN: 210502-A-BQ341-040 Resolution: 6720x3990 Size: 4.44 MB Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eyes up Front [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.