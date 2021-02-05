Army Reserve Col. Reece Roberts, operations chief, 76th Operational Response Command, listens to a Commander's Update Brief (CUB), May 2, at Exercise Vibrant Response 21, currently taking place at Camp Williams, Utah. The one-week staff exercise hosted by U.S. Army North is used to assess units ability to respond to national natural disasters and manmade threats to the nation. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

