    Discussing Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Discussing Operations

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan (retired), former commander of United States Army North, discusses Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) operations with Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, commanding general, 76th Operational Response Command, May 2, at Exercise Vibrant Response 21, currently taking place at Camp Williams, Utah. The one-week staff exercise hosted by U.S. Army North is used to assess units ability to respond to national natural disasters and manmade threats to the nation. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 00:17
