Talking about support

Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Leventhal, deputy commanding general, 76th Operational Response Command discusses operational support during a Commander's Update Brief (CUB), May 2, at Exercise Vibrant Response 21, currently taking place at Camp Williams, Utah. The one-week staff exercise hosted by U.S. Army North is used to assess units ability to respond to national natural disasters and manmade threats to the nation. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

