SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct crane operations in the ship’s vehicle storage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:04 Photo ID: 6626439 VIRIN: 210428-N-IO312-1077 Resolution: 4629x3086 Size: 893.49 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.