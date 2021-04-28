America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port

SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ashley Byers, from Jupiter, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), communicates using a sound-powered telephone in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

