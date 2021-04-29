USS America (LHA 6) In Port

SASEBO, Japan (April 29, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Reginald Calhoun, from Houston, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares lunch for the crew in the ship’s galley. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

