Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America (LHA 6) In Port [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) In Port

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 29, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Reginald Calhoun, from Houston, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares lunch for the crew in the ship’s galley. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:04
    Photo ID: 6626435
    VIRIN: 210429-N-IO312-1004
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 969.65 KB
    Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) In Port [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) In Port
    America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port
    America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port
    America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Service
    America
    Sailors
    LHA 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT