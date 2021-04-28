Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port [Image 2 of 4]

    America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Tyson Strode, from Flagler, Colo., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates a forklift in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:04
    Photo ID: 6626437
    VIRIN: 210428-N-IO312-1017
    Resolution: 5284x3523
    Size: 853.49 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) In Port
    America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port
    America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port
    America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Work
    America
    Sailors
    Equipment
    Maintenance
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT