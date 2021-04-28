SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Tyson Strode, from Flagler, Colo., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operates a forklift in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:04 Photo ID: 6626437 VIRIN: 210428-N-IO312-1017 Resolution: 5284x3523 Size: 853.49 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Sailors Conduct Operations in Port [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.