    210502-F-EP422-1150 [Image 4 of 4]

    210502-F-EP422-1150

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Chris Sommers 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Maureen Hightower, left, a 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, Staff Sgt. Sean Oliver, a 446th AES aeromedical evacuation technician, and Tech. Sgt. Jamie Salunga, a 446th AES aeromedical evacuation technician, carry an emergency equipment litter into a C-17 Globemaster III May 2, 2021, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The litter stretcher doubles as a means to transpot emergency equipment as well as injured personnel in a crisis. The primary mission for these Reservists is to provide lifesaving in-flight patient care in response to contingencies and humanitarian emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210502-F-EP422-1150 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

