210502-F-EP422-1150

U.S. Air Force Maj. Maureen Hightower, left, a 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, Staff Sgt. Sean Oliver, a 446th AES aeromedical evacuation technician, and Tech. Sgt. Jamie Salunga, a 446th AES aeromedical evacuation technician, carry an emergency equipment litter into a C-17 Globemaster III May 2, 2021, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The litter stretcher doubles as a means to transpot emergency equipment as well as injured personnel in a crisis. The primary mission for these Reservists is to provide lifesaving in-flight patient care in response to contingencies and humanitarian emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

