U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Warner, a 728th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, May 2, 2021, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The 728th was renamed the 728th AS on February 1, 1992, following the reorganization of the 446th Airlift Wing and was joined by its two sister squadrons, the 97th and 313th Airlift Squadrons, within the 446th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:46 Photo ID: 6626432 VIRIN: 210502-F-EP422-1071 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.55 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210502-F-EP422-1071 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.