Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210502-F-EP422-1071 [Image 2 of 4]

    210502-F-EP422-1071

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Chris Sommers 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Warner, a 728th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, May 2, 2021, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The 728th was renamed the 728th AS on February 1, 1992, following the reorganization of the 446th Airlift Wing and was joined by its two sister squadrons, the 97th and 313th Airlift Squadrons, within the 446th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:46
    Photo ID: 6626432
    VIRIN: 210502-F-EP422-1071
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210502-F-EP422-1071 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210502-F-EP422-1010
    210502-F-EP422-1071
    210502-F-EP422-1077
    210502-F-EP422-1150

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    446th AW
    Rainer Wing
    Reserve Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT