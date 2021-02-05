210502-F-EP422-1010

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Touma, a loadmaster assigned to the 97th Airlift Squadron, left, and Lt. Col. Jeffery Sparrow, the 728th AS deputy commander and pilot, discuss pre-flight information before taking off in a C-17 Globemaster III, May 2, 2021 from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. During the May unit training assembly, Reserve Citizen Airmen completed required training to ensure they are ready to support locations globally when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

