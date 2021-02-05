U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natalie Stockhausen, a aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron here, purges the oxygen canisters to properly refill before takeoff, May 2, 2021, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Stockhausen explained that canisters need to be purged three times to completely remove all oxygen from inside the tank before it can properly be filled to capacity again. The primary mission for these AES Reservists is to provide lifesaving in-flight patient care in response to contingencies and humanitarian emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:43 Photo ID: 6626433 VIRIN: 210502-F-EP422-1077 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.32 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210502-F-EP422-1077 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.