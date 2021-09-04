Virginia Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Maintenance Group prepare to launch F-22 Raptor tail #85 April 9, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The team of maintainers became dedicated to rebuilding the fighter jet after a mishap upon landing in January 2020. This was the first time the aircraft had completed a successful take off and landing since the incident. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6626399
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-PZ006-093
|Resolution:
|7303x4869
|Size:
|580.4 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
LEAVE A COMMENT