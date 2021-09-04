Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line [Image 6 of 9]

    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    192nd Wing

    Virginia Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Maintenance Group prepare to launch F-22 Raptor tail #85 April 9, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The team of maintainers became dedicated to rebuilding the fighter jet after a mishap upon landing in January 2020. This was the first time the aircraft had completed a successful take off and landing since the incident. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6626395
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-PZ006-074
    Resolution: 8030x5353
    Size: 443.34 KB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line
    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Lucretia Cunningham
    192nd Wing
    192nd Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT