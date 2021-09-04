VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line

Tech. Sgt. Eric Talman, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to launch F-22 Raptor, tail #85, April 9, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Talman was a member on the team of maintainers became dedicated to rebuilding the fighter jet after a mishap upon landing in January 2020. This was the first time the aircraft had completed a successful take off and landing since the incident.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

