VaANG maintainers rebuild F-22 Raptor after collapse on JBLE flight line

Virginia Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Maintenance Group prepare to launch F-22 Raptor tail #85 April 9, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The team of maintainers became dedicated to rebuilding the fighter jet after a mishap upon landing in January 2020. This was the first time the aircraft had completed a successful take off and landing since the incident. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Location: HAMPTON, VA, US