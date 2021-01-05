Guardsmen support Derby in reduced capacity

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 75th Troop Command watch as the Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is led towards the winner's circle at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021. Soldiers with the 75th and Kentucky Airmen augmented the Louisville Metro Police Department and Churchill Downs security to provide a safe and secure running of the 147th Kentucky Derby. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

    Kentucky National Guard
    Louisville
    Kentucky Derby
    75th Troop Command
    Churchill Downs

