Guardsmen support Derby in reduced capacity

Soldiers from the 75th Troop Command stand guard alongside the rail as the race horses advance towards the finish line of the 147th annual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021. Soldiers with the 75th and Kentucky Airmen augmented the Louisville Metro Police Department and Churchill Downs security to provide a safe and secure running of the 147th Kentucky Derby. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

