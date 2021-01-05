Soldiers from the 75th Troop Command stand guard over the Kentucky Derby Trophy in front of the winner's circle before the beginning of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021. Soldiers with the 75th and Kentucky Airmen augmented the Louisville Metro Police Department and Churchill Downs security to provide a safe and secure running of the 147th Kentucky Derby. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 19:36 Photo ID: 6626244 VIRIN: 210501-Z-HK173-043 Resolution: 6690x4460 Size: 20.32 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen support Derby in reduced capacity [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Danielle Sturgill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.