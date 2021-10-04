U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Julie Murray, a member of the 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, picks up trash as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program, Columbus, Ohio, April 10, 2021. The 121st LRS maintains a half mile stretch of London Groveport Road and was recognized by the Ohio Department of Transportation as the District 6 Best Adopt-A-Highway group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs)
This work, LRS Adopt-A-Highway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
