    LRS Adopt-A-Highway [Image 4 of 8]

    LRS Adopt-A-Highway

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Julie Murray and Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Bridges, members of the 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, pick up trash as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program, Columbus, Ohio, April 10, 2021. The 121st LRS maintains a half mile stretch of London Groveport Road and was recognized by the Ohio Department of Transportation as the District 6 Best Adopt-A-Highway group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 15:10
    Photo ID: 6625225
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-AM303-1053
    Resolution: 4841x3227
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS Adopt-A-Highway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Air National Guard
    community service
    ANG
    ohio
    adopt-a-highway

