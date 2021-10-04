U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Julie Murray and Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Bridges, members of the 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, pick up trash as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program, Columbus, Ohio, April 10, 2021. The 121st LRS maintains a half mile stretch of London Groveport Road and was recognized by the Ohio Department of Transportation as the District 6 Best Adopt-A-Highway group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 15:10 Photo ID: 6625225 VIRIN: 210410-Z-AM303-1053 Resolution: 4841x3227 Size: 3.01 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRS Adopt-A-Highway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.