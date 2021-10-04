Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRS Adopt-A-Highway [Image 1 of 8]

    LRS Adopt-A-Highway

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Bridges, a member of the 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, picks up trash as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program, Columbus, Ohio, April 10, 2021. The 121st LRS maintains a half mile stretch of London Groveport Road and was recognized by the Ohio Department of Transportation as the District 6 Best Adopt-A-Highway group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6625221
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-AM303-1010
    Resolution: 4584x3056
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS Adopt-A-Highway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRS Adopt-A-Highway
    LRS Adopt-A-Highway
    LRS Adopt-A-Highway
    LRS Adopt-A-Highway
    LRS Adopt-A-Highway
    LRS Adopt-A-Highway
    LRS Adopt-A-Highway
    LRS Adopt-A-Highway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Air National Guard
    community service
    ANG
    ohio
    adopt-a-highway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT