LRS Adopt-A-Highway

U.S. Air National Guard 2nd Lt. David Starkey and Master Sgt. Jacob Pettee, members of the 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, pick up trash as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program, Columbus, Ohio, April 10, 2021. The 121st LRS maintains a half mile stretch of London Groveport Road and was recognized by the Ohio Department of Transportation as the District 6 Best Adopt-A-Highway group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Gibbs)

Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US