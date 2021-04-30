Carter Hall Reaches Lisbon, Portugal

210430-N-NQ285-1550

LISBON, Portugal (April 30, 2021) Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, left, commanding officer of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), meets with Portuguese Navy Captain José Diogo Pessoa Arroteia, right, the director of the Naval Training and Evaluation Centre, and Capt. Paul de Marcellus, the U.S. Naval Attaché to Portugal, April 30, 2021. Carter Hall is in Lisbon, Portugal with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 13:16 Photo ID: 6625164 VIRIN: 210430-N-NQ285-1550 Resolution: 5083x3631 Size: 947.93 KB Location: LISBON, PT