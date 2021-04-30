Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Hall Reaches Lisbon, Portugal [Image 9 of 10]

    Carter Hall Reaches Lisbon, Portugal

    LISBON, PORTUGAL

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210430-N-NQ285-1557
    LISBON, Portugal (April 30, 2021) Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, commanding officer of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signs a guestbook during a meeting with Portuguese Navy Captain José Diogo Pessoa Arroteia, April 30, 2021. Carter Hall is in Lisbon, Portugal with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

