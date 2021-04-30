Carter Hall Reaches Lisbon, Portugal

210430-N-NQ285-1005

LISBON, Portugal (April 30, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Smith, right, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), mans an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is in Lisbon, Portugal with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

