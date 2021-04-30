210430-N-NQ285-1005
LISBON, Portugal (April 30, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Smith, right, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), mans an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is in Lisbon, Portugal with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6625155
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-NQ285-1005
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|829.99 KB
|Location:
|LISBON, PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Reaches Lisbon, Portugal [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
