Carter Hall Reaches Lisbon, Portugal

210430-N-NQ285-1246

LISBON, Portugal (April 30, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) participate in a sea and anchor evolution on the ship's foc's'le, April 30, 2021. Carter Hall is in Lisbon, Portugal with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

