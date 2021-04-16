Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Paving a New Future [Image 10 of 10]

    Paving a New Future

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Chief Master Sgt. Charles Stoyer, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a power screed, April 16, 2021. Screeding helps compact and consolidate the concrete and begins the smoothing and leveling process. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 11:20
    Photo ID: 6625112
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-EY983-1114
    Resolution: 7148x4771
    Size: 18.46 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paving a New Future [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future
    Paving a New Future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    Air Guard
    CE
    MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT