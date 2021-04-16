Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Master Sgt. Joseph Meehan, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, moves the concrete boom into place to prepare for a pour April 16, 2021. A concrete boom helps move wet concrete to places where concrete mixer trucks cannot reach quickly and accurately. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6625108
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-EY983-1038
|Resolution:
|4912x6357
|Size:
|19.41 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paving a New Future [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
