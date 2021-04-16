Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paving a New Future [Image 7 of 10]

    Paving a New Future

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Tech. Sgt. Lucas Wilkins, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, spreads concrete to make sure there are no voids or air pockets, April 16, 2021. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    This work, Paving a New Future [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

