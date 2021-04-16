Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Airman First Class Dominic Montemurro, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, spreads concrete to make sure there are no voids or air pockets, April 16, 2021. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 11:19 Photo ID: 6625103 VIRIN: 210416-Z-EY983-1013 Resolution: 4374x3380 Size: 9.39 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paving a New Future [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.